Biden officials updating framework for U.S.-Mexico ties

Agreement being built upon prior initiative

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The United States and Mexico have been in talks about a joint security agreement in order to increase border security and decrease organized crime.

Details are minimal about the updated security framework as no exact funding or timing implementation has been stated yet.

The framework may have been branched off from the Mérida Initiative, which had the U.S. help fund Mexico to fight organized crime and drug cartels.

Officials are hoping the framework will bring down crime, decentivizing youth to join gangs, and decrease smuggling.