On-the-run California murder suspect arrested in Arizona

State & Regional News

Arrest is a prime example of federal and local law enforcement working together

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Marshals service-led WANTED Violent Offender Task Force (WANTED) arrested an Oakland, California murder suspect Monday evening.

The Oakland Police Department (OPD) requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force in California once they learned Clarence Johnson Jr. was on the run after allegedly killing his cousin. Task-force members reportedly heard word of Johnson possibly being in Tucson.

WANTED officials confirm team members began working leads on Johnson's location early in the afternoon, Monday. Around 6 p.m., they spotted Johnson entering the Greyhound bus station at 801 E. 12th St.

Authorities learned he was trying to catch a bus scheduled to leave for Arkansas at 8:05 p.m. Shortly before the departure, officers say they arrested Johnson without him making a scene.

Officials allege that on Wednesday, August 18, Johnson began arguing with a cousin, which quickly escalated. It ended with Johnson allegedly shooting his cousin in the head.

That same day, the OPD issued an arrest warrant for Johnson. Police confirm they also wanted him for violating his parole from a prior manslaughter conviction in 2010.

Police are currently holding Johnson at the Pima County Jail. He awaits extradition back to Oakland to formally face his charges in court.