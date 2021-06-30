Trump, GOP to visit Texas-Mexico border on Wednesday

State & Regional News

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Former President Donald Trump heads to South Texas on Wednesday for a tour of the border wall with Texas Governor Greg Abbott and other GOP House members.

After visiting the wall, Trump and Abbott will take part in a town hall meeting on border security. Abbott's office says it has raised $656,000 in private donations for more border wall, which is on top of the $250 million the state allocated as a down payment on the project.

Abbott tweeted video on Tuesday of a construction crew clearing some land for the border wall. Abbott's office said the video was shot on state-owned land in the Eagle Pass region.

Abbott has tasked the Texas Facilities Commission which manages state properties like the State Capitol to hire a project manager, determine where the wall should be built, and come up with a plan.

The wall is expected to come up for discussion when the Texas legislature convenes for a special session on July 8th.