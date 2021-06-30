Skip to Content
State & Regional News
By ,
Published 7:44 AM

Trump, GOP to visit Texas-Mexico border on Wednesday

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Former President Donald Trump heads to South Texas on Wednesday for a tour of the border wall with Texas Governor Greg Abbott and other GOP House members.

After visiting the wall, Trump and Abbott will take part in a town hall meeting on border security. Abbott's office says it has raised $656,000 in private donations for more border wall, which is on top of the $250 million the state allocated as a down payment on the project.

Abbott tweeted video on Tuesday of a construction crew clearing some land for the border wall. Abbott's office said the video was shot on state-owned land in the Eagle Pass region.

Abbott has tasked the Texas Facilities Commission which manages state properties like the State Capitol to hire a project manager, determine where the wall should be built, and come up with a plan.

The wall is expected to come up for discussion when the Texas legislature convenes for a special session on July 8th.

As Seen on TV / Border Security / News / Video
Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content