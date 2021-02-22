Arizona DES sees spike in fraudulent claims

State & Regional News

Local businesses also report suspicious activity - News 11's Crystal Jimenez has a closer look a the story

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Several Yuma business owners tell News 11 they've received a fraudulent unemployment insurance program notice from the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES). The notice included their correct social security number, but incorrect personal information.

DES reported seeing a sharp increase in the number of initial unemployment insurance claims filed. The DES website shows a drastic increase starting January 23rd. More recently, the site actually shows a decline in claims.

The agency credits the implementation of identity verification for the dip. DES says it's now notifying businesses who may have received a fraudulent claim, and urging them to file a report on its website.

Local businesses tell our Crystal Jimenez, they have been contacted, but not always as an employer. Crystal explains Monday on News 11's Early Edition at 5 MST.