Volunteers rush to save animals from wildfire

Tense moments for farmers in Oregon - Brittany Falkers has their story

SALEM, Ore. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - At the Oregon State Fair Grounds, a major undertaking is underway.

Neighbors, volunteers, and strangers, all coming to together to protect farm animals from the raging wildfires around them. The grassroots effort becoming a huge operation with an even larger heart.

"To know that people care… and that they opened this up for us is beautiful…" says livestock owner Tammy Touruville. "…And it takes a big load off us as farmers to know that there's a safe haven for our animals that we love and cherish."

As the smoke begins to clear Tammy Touruville can finally catch her breath.

"Oh, I just want to get them home so bad." she exclaims.

Touruville's been in survival mode for more than a week after evacuating her small farm.

"I grabbed my dad, our medications, and the clothes on our back and left." she says.

Luckily, she got the chance to go back for the rest of her family...her animals.

"You wanna play with mama, you wanna play?" she says to her goats.

"I didn't know if my animals would still be alive. It was horrifying."

Oaty and Lilly, along with hundreds of other animals, found refuge at the State Fairgrounds in Salem, taken in after wildfires roared through their pastures.

"We just pull together."

Now they can finally go home.

"I mean, it hits home harder than most people know."

The kindness of community comes in all sizes, with a little bit of grit, and a whole lot of heart.

Ashley Mershon's pasture now a lot quieter than it was just a couple of days ago. Her family took in dozens of animals, some from people she doesn't even know.

"It's all of these people that came together to be able to do this for each other… it's unbelievable." says Mershon.

Still, she worries what's next.

"This is just the beginning unfortunately, more people can start seeing, not just the immediate need, but the long-term need and helping each other out that way." she says.

Back at the fairgrounds, Touruville gets ready to hit the road, heading home to rebuild fences, and try to regain her livelihood.

"To know that there's people out there that don't know you… but are feeling your pain.. it's just… there's good humanity still in this world." she says.