Wrong-way driver on Phoenix freeway arrested; DUI suspected

PHOENIX (AP) — A man suspected of driving impaired has been arrested for going the wrong-way on Interstate 17 in Phoenix, authorities said.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said troopers were alerted by detection sensors about 2 a.m. Sunday that a driver was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-17.

They say the driver eventually corrected its direction of travel and was met by troopers.

DPS officials said signs of impairment were noticed while attempting to stop the vehicle.

Patrol cruisers were used to pin the vehicle after the driver tried to leave the scene.

Authorities said 28-year-old Hector Smith-Soto was jailed on suspicion of DUI. It was unclear Sunday afternoon if he had a lawyer yet.