Toddler hit and killed by car in Arizona
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A toddler was hit and killed by a car Saturday morning while on the sidewalk with his family.
Scottsdale police are currently investigating the crash which happened at about 9:40 a.m. according to ABC 15.
Police say the two-year-old toddler was on the sidewalk with his parents when a silver SUV lost control, jumped the curb and hit the family.
The toddler was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
He later died from his injuries.
AZ Family reports witnesses performed CPR before emergency crews arrived.
The driver is a 28-year-old woman. Police say she remained on the scene of the accident and is cooperating with the investigation.
Investigators have determined speed and impairment were not factors in the crash.
