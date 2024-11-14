Special Report: The Voices of Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - "From the Chocolate Mountains to the Sea of Cortez, all along the border on a Friday night, this is exciting Imperial Valley football!"

Chances are if you're from the city of Calexico, you may have heard this song at least once or twice, or possibly every Friday night in the Fall for over 30 years.

The deep raspyness coming from the mouth of Victor Carrillo making you feel like you are at the game at Ward Field. That's exactly how both he and his partner John Moreno want you to feel.

"I didn't know what I was doing. I never did radio before, let alone sports radio," said Moreno. "I watched a lot of sports and I was coaching football at the time here in Calexico, and I felt that this would be something fun."

Hesitant at first, John began calling Calexico games on the radio back in 1994. Moreno felt that a right hand man would best fit him with his new gig, and he knew the perfect person to join him in the booth.

"I needed someone to talk to, so I asked my cousin Vic who I knew liked to talk about sports," said Moreno. "I said, 'why don't you join me in the booth?' He could do the color [commentary] and I can do the play by play. Ever since then we've been going strong now for 31 years."

Both John Moreno and Victor Carrillo are seen like fans in the crowd going up and speaking on behalf of their fellow Bulldogs. They both say the feeling of calling these games has given them a greater sense of pride for their hometown.

"It's always been a major enjoyment to be alongside John and spend time with him," said Carrillo. "Family is very important to all of us."

The bond that both men have for both Calexico football and each other is shown in more than one way throughout all these years.

"I wouldn't want to be anywhere else, if I had a choice," said Moreno. "This is where I would want to be in this community, serving in the capacity that I'm at right now and I just, I look forward to every day."