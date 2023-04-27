SPECIAL REPORT: Homeless in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Homelessness rates are increasing yearly across the nation, including Arizona.

Vincente Guerrero says, “I would stay wherever, at my friend's house, or at lemon trees, or whatever in the desert.”

The numbers don’t lie, a report published by Housing Urban Development (HUD) reveals that Arizona has a steady increase in homelessness and the population is climbing.

Griselda Baro who works for Crossroads Mission says “We need help.”

Baro knows firsthand the homeless crisis Yuma is facing.

A 2022 HUD report estimates that Arizona has more than 13,000 homeless individuals.

Here in Yuma, the estimates are startling.

According to Baro, there are “over 300 people in the city of Yuma, only.”

One of those 300, Daniela Hanvle.

Hanvle says, “I really have nowhere to go.”

Daniela has been homeless in Yuma for more than 15 years.

“My housing, my housing is a tent.”

A mother who traveled to Yuma and was left stranded. She says life in the encampments is challenging.

Daniela says “It’s stressful, it’s very stressful especially when you gotta look over your back every five minutes.”

Daniela says the encampments are very nomadic in nature but there are rules within the tent cities.

“There is somewhat a hierarchy in the community of homeless people itself….It’s hard you know.”

A day in the life for Daniela includes very normal tasks.

Daniela says “I get some breakfast in me take my dog for a walk, taken care of situated. I go out with my cardboard sign, get some money, eat lunch.”

Daniela has attempted to remedy her living situation but is stuck.

“You can’t have anything, you can’t have anything nice.”

Local organizations are working to provide resources for those who have hit a rough patch.

Baro states, “There is a lot of resources, we have access, we have achieve, we have CBL these are agencies that are willing to help. That are coming together and helping those people who need housing, that need a job that need food. The Crossroads Mission program provides a lot of these stuff, the case management the food.”

Baro and her team want those who feel unseen to know that they count and are cared for.

"Get these people well, their mental health, a job, a home…but I believe working with them where they’re at will start to make them think differently," stated Baro.

The next homeless count will be conducted in January 2024.