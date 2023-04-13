SPECIAL REPORT: Response team tackles mental health in Imperial Valley

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Mental health has no gender, age, or ethnicity. Someone you may know can be suffering from mental health.

Mental health is a worldwide disorder that can affect anyone at any time including two locals who want you to know you're not alone.

“I always had difficulty socializing... I was very alone," said Sky Ainsworth, a resident from El Centro.

Sky Ainsworth suffers from depression and also has autism. He says it was stressful not understanding why he felt disconnected from others growing up.

"I struggled... I struggled just to talk to people... and the reason why I mention autism... my ability just to connect with people was just off... not there... and going through depression it makes if even worse... the ability in the brain to relate to another person is very handicap and people don't want to be around that," said Sky Ainsworth.

Sky was 18 years old and in college when he first understood he suffered from depression.

“I was listening to a love line radio show and I listened to some of the guests talk about depression... like oh I can recognize that... and my roommate at the time who was a psychology major said yeah I recognize that too and I said why didn’t you tell me,” explained Ainsworth.

Sky currently takes advantage of mental health services like the Crisis Continuum of Care in Imperial County.

“The idea of this patient clinic is to assist those individuals... to provide interventions and to do coronation of services... if necessary, do the coronation of psychological hospitalization if needed,” explained Maria Ruiz, Imperial County Deputy Director for Mental Health Triage.

According to "Imperial County Behavioral Health Services," the Valley does not count with a psychiatric hospital, therefore, the department created different services to help residents suffering from mental health.

“Within the past two or three years we have been integrating new programs and new services... more than anything for prevention,” said Maria Ruiz.

Services like the Mental Health Triage Unit Crisis Care Mobile Units and their newest addition Casa Serena.

“In our triage unit we do have a professional who will be responding to the call and will be providing interventions through the phone,” said Maria Ruiz.

Maria Ruiz says the Crisis Mobile Units consist of three mobile response teams that will go to a resident's home or anywhere they're located.

"So law enforcement is either contacting us and saying hey we need your assistance so can you send a professional so the professional will go and meet with law enforcement we will be assessing... and if its determine that we can take over and no safety concern then we take over,” said Ruiz.

Casa Serena offers comfortable rooms to individuals promoting a calm environment at any time.

Monique Ureña who is a freshman at the University of California San Diego (UCSD) was once taking services at Crisis Continuum of Care for her depression and anxiety.

“During the pandemic... I think it was one of my worst episodes... Some of my symptoms vary from sleeping throughout the day... I feel like at times I get pegged as lazy... but it’s kind of a symptom where I don't feels productive... I don't feel the motivation to keep going,” said Monique Ureña, a UCSD student.

She says after completing her three-month services she has become an advocate for those who suffer from mental health.

"Just trying to make sure the stigma isn't there... trying to get rid of that stigma, especially in the youth, unfortunate I feel like within our community... because I guess racial trauma kinda old fashioned living," said Monique Ureña.

According to Governor Gavin Newsom, California is strategizing ways to tackle mental health.

“We are laying down a vision for regionally based bonds... community-based partnerships and network bottom up in every region of this state and dollars in a more strategic way by reforming the mental health service act,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Meanwhile, Sky and Monique share what helps them with their mental health issues.

“I realized I have to get out and be social and so what I do no a day is I schedule playing dungeon and dragons with you know friends,” said Sky Ainsworth.

"Ever since high school I’ve been doing folklorico and continued it over here... not only is like exercise for your mental health...it also just being in a community of people who also have the same interest as you and are all there to have fun,” said Monique Ureña.

Sky Ainsworth and Monique Ureña send a message to those who suffer from mental health.

You are not alone and seeking help is better than staying quiet.

For more information, visit behavioral health services at https://bhs.imperialcounty.org/.