SPECIAL REPORT: Into The Snakepit – an inside look at San Luis Sidewinders boys soccer

One of Arizona's premiere soccer programs can be found in the Desert Southwest, but what's it like out on the sidelines? Find out in this exclusive story - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A big thank you to San Luis boys soccer head coach Jesus Rojas for allowing me to mic him up for this story.

San Luis boys' soccer has been among the best programs in all of Arizona over the past three years.

Now going three straight regular seasons without a loss.

This story depicts their January 19 matchup against the Cibola Raiders, who had won three of four games before playing San Luis.

The Raiders would prove to be one of the Sidewinders' toughest matchups of the season, holding San Luis to just two goals, their lowest-scoring effort on the year.

However, the 2-0 score would hold as the final.

San Luis' defense, had already put up five clean sheets on the season.

The two teams would actually match up again one week later, and the result was even tighter.

The Sidewinders would once again beat the Raiders, but this time the final was 1-0.

Rojas' squad is now in the state playoffs, coming off a 5-0 win in a February 14 matchup against the North Mustangs.