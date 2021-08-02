SPECIAL REPORT: The race to the Olympics

Special Reports

News 11's Adonis Albright speaks with an Arizona Wildcat about what it takes to compete like an Olympian

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It’s a dream for athletes all over the world to one day compete in the Olympics. For University of Arizona Wildcat Track & Field star Shannon Meisberger, that dream was almost in reach.



“I’ve always kind of had my eye on the Olympic trials", said Meisberger.

Meisberger specializes in the 400 meter hurdles. Among her recent accomplishments, she finished as the first team All American, and claimed third place in the PAC-12 championships.

She also competed in the Olympic trials, something most athletes only dream of.

“In my opinion, I ran really poorly. I finished 10th, so it wasn’t like, oh I just like ate a hurdle and just had the most embarrassing race of my life. It was just one of those things where it was like I had the longest season I had ever had - ever - and my body just could not finish it.”

Although she didn’t qualify to compete on the world stage, it’s not going to slow her down.

“I’m doing my first year of my graduate program, and then I’ll either go pro or just finish my graduate degree. Hopefully go pro.”

But it goes without saying the road to the Olympics is long, and hard. It’s paved with weeks, months and even years of blood, sweat, and tears.

“I’m still training, but what you end up having to do is extend — you kind of train to peak at nationals, and then you have to look at it and say ‘I have to make this last an extra two weeks’, where as most professionals, they’re like well we’re training to peak at the trials in the olympics. I have to train to peak earlier, and then try and kind of make it last.“

Meisberger's coach, Fred Harvey, was even surprised at her quick rise to fame on the track.

“For her, you have to talk about a person that was unexpected. She came in to the school, came in from Georgetown, and first year she became a second team All American when she was literally a walk on the year before", said Harvey, the Director of Cross Country/Track & Field at the U of A.

Coach Harvey has seen his fair share of talent come and go out of Tucson, but in his eyes, what sets Meisberger apart is that she pushes herself past her limits with her relentless hard work and dedication.

“Then this year, she became - because she’s second at the National Championships in the 400 meter hurdles. Her expectation - and our goal - was to get to the finals of the Olympic trials.”

But it’s the relationship between coach and player that makes all the difference.

“There’s a kind of deep trust in letting my coach dictate how - what I’m doing before a race, and that usually is like… that’s how you succeed, if you can trust what you’ve already done and then just leave all the thinking for later", said Meisberger.

Although any aspirations for the Tokyo Olympics are now in the rearview mirror, all eyes are now on the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“My plan is to make at least - at least one more go at it, maybe two, depending.”

Don’t be surprised if Shannon Meisberger becomes a household name in 2024.