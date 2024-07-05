Skip to Content
Biden cancels speech at teachers union convention in Philadelphia after union staff goes on strike

today at 12:02 PM
Published 11:07 AM

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President Joe Biden has canceled a planned speech in Philadelphia at the annual conference of the National Education Association after the union’s staff announced a strike.

It set up picket lines Friday around the Pennsylvania Convention Center in downtown Philadelphia. Biden had planned to speak Sunday, but his campaign says the president is a “fierce supporter of unions and he won’t cross a picket line.”

Biden still plans to travel to Pennsylvania over the weekend.

The NEA has school employee union affiliates in every state.

It has endorsed Biden.

AP News

