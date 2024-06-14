Skip to Content
Ruben Gallego endorsed by Somerton Mayor for U.S. Senate

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya announced his endorsement Friday for Ruben Gallego, who is bidding for the U.S. Senate.

Mayor Anaya's announcement follows San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel's same endorsement made Thursday.

"We need leaders who understand that our border cities and towns are not just backdrops for press conferences," stated Mayor Anaya. "I trust Ruben Gallego to finally bring the right approach to addressing the challenges and capitalizing on the economic opportunities of the US/Mexico border and wholeheartedly endorse him to be our next Senator." 

“I am honored to have Mayor Anaya’s support in this race,” Gallego said regarding his recent endorsement. “As a border leader, Mayor Anaya understands more than anyone just how important it is to have leaders committed to forging solutions — not simply spouting empty rhetoric to score political points."

Among Gallego's supporters are border Sheriff David Hathaway, Senator Mark Kelly, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.

