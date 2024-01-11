Trump remarks after civil fraud trial

(NBC) - In a press conference following closing arguments in his New York civil fraud trial former President Trump attacked the Judge and the D.A. bringing the case and called the entire trial a "Witch Hunt."

Calling the fraud case against him, and his many other legal issues, politically motivated, "Election interference.'

And blaming Joe Biden for the many charges he currently faces.

"We've proven this case so conclusively. And we've asked for directed verdict many times. They don't have any facts. They don't have any evidence against us. Millions and millions of pages, years of litigation and all politically motivated," stated Trump.

"You can't have two tiers of justice in this country. But no, I want to go to all of my trials. These are all again these are all set up by Biden and the Democrats. This is they are this is their new form of cheating. This is like last time, this is their new form of cheating," continued Trump.

"But it's a shame to have to have gone through this for years and years and years and now we'll see if we're gonna get an honest verdict. We didn't have a jury we had no rights to a jury," expressed Trump.

"Every single, just about, case that I'm involved in is set up by Biden they're doing it for election interference. And in a way I guess you'd consider it part of the campaign because if you really look at it, they are doing this- has never been done like this in this country. It's like we're a third-world country a banana republic," stated Trump.

Trump is accused of misrepresenting his net worth to the tune of billions.

The judge in the case has already found that Trump fraudulently overvalued his assets.

The court is now working to determine what, if any, penalty the former president must pay.

You can watch the livestream below.