Ohio votes to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, becoming 24th state to do so

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio voters have approved a proposal legalizing recreational marijuana. Republican legislative leaders are expected to weigh revisiting aspects of the proposal that passed Tuesday.

Ohio becomes the 24th state to allow adult cannabis use for non-medical purposes.

Under the new law, adults 21 and over may buy and possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis and grow plants at home.

A 10% tax on purchases will go toward administrative costs, addiction treatment, municipalities with dispensaries, and social equity and jobs programs.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and some of the state’s largest business and manufacturing organizations opposed the measure, citing safety concerns.