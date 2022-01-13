President Biden approval rating falls several points to 42%

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - President Joe Biden's popularity took a slight dip over the past few weeks with his approval rating sitting at just 42%.

That's according to a CNN Poll of Polls released Wednesday and that number is down three percentage points from the last survey taken in late December.

In the most recent survey, Biden's disapproval rating increased two points to 53%.

The CNN Poll of Polls averages data collected nationally from CNN, NPR, PBS Newshour, Marist poll, Quinnipiac, and the Reuters/IPSOS poll from December 8th through January 10th.