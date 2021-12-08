Biden Administration weighing citizen evacuation plans for Ukraine

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Sources say the Biden Administration is looking at options for potentially evacuating U.S. citizens from Ukraine if Russia invades the country.

This even though the President is considering adding U.S. forces to the ground.

U.S. officials stressed that it remains unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade.

However, he has built up enough forces, equipment and supplies near Ukraine's borders to attack on very short notice.

The U.S. State Department would be responsible for ultimately deciding if an evacuation operation is necessary, but at the moment, an evacuation of diplomatic staff from Ukraine appears very unlikely.