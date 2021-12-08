Skip to Content
Politics
By ,
Published 8:19 AM

Biden Administration weighing citizen evacuation plans for Ukraine

Biden Administration laying out options for how Russia acts in Ukraine.
DoD / Lisa Ferdinando / CC BY 2.0
Biden Administration laying out options for how Russia acts in Ukraine.

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Sources say the Biden Administration is looking at options for potentially evacuating U.S. citizens from Ukraine if Russia invades the country.

This even though the President is considering adding U.S. forces to the ground.

U.S. officials stressed that it remains unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade.

However, he has built up enough forces, equipment and supplies near Ukraine's borders to attack on very short notice.

The U.S. State Department would be responsible for ultimately deciding if an evacuation operation is necessary, but at the moment, an evacuation of diplomatic staff from Ukraine appears very unlikely.

Politics

CNN

Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content