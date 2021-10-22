Judge nixes Trump-era rule limiting review of water projects

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A judge has vacated a Trump-era rule that limited states’ ability to review federally-permitted water projects. States have the power to review federal permits for water projects to make sure they comply with state laws. Former Republican President Donald Trump’s administration issued new rules that limited state’s ability to do this. Attorneys general in 21 states sued to block that rule. Now that Democrat Joe Biden is president, the EPA says it wants to reconsider the rule. Thursday, a judge granted that request. But he also vacated the rule so it won’t stay in effect while the EPA reconsiders it.