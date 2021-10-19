Donald Trump sues House Committee to keep White House records secret

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Former President Donald Trump wants to keep the lid closed on some of the records from his term in office.

Trump filed a lawsuit Monday against the House Select Committee looking into the January 6th siege on the U.S. Capitol and the national archives.

Political experts say this legal action claiming executive privilege is an attempt by the former President to hinder the House Committee investigating what Trump did prior to, and during the insurrection.

Trump's lawsuit says the congressional request for the paperwork is "untethered from any legitimate legislative purpose."

The national archives is expected to hand over the requested documents sometime in November.