Arizona AG files lawsuit against Biden’s vaccine mandate

Politics

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has filed the first lawsuit to block President Joe Biden’s new vaccine requirements that could affect 100 million workers.



The lawsuit filed Tuesday says Biden is illegally treating U.S. citizens and legal immigrants differently from people caught crossing the border illegally, who are offered vaccines but not required to accept them.



Legal experts say Biden appears to be on firm legal ground to issue his vaccine rules in the name of protecting employee safety.



Brnovich faces well-funded rivals in a crowded Republican primary for U.S. Senate.