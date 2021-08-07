California GOP avoids endorsing candidate for recall election

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - The state Republic Party held a virtual meeting Saturday to discuss endorsing a political candidate for the upcoming recall election. However, delegates attending voted overwhelmingly to skip an endorsement.

California Republicans at the meetup feared that endorsing a single candidate to replace Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom would possibly divide the party and discourage voter turnout.

Of the 46 candidates registered on the Tuesday, September 14, ballot, just over half are listed as Republicans.

Talk radio host Larry Elder, former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer, former congressman Doug Ose and businessman John Cox are all expected to be top contenders in the election.

According to recent polls, Gov. Newsom has every reason to be worried.