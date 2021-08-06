Republican candidates to compete for GOP endorsement

Politics

September 14, recall election

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - The next test for Republican candidates who hope to oust Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom in a September recall election comes this weekend with a fight over a coveted endorsement by the California Republican Party.

The competition for the party’s prized stamp already has set off infighting within the GOP.

There is no clear favorite among candidates who qualified to compete for the nod — conservative talk radio host Larry Elder, former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer, state legislator Kevin Kiley and former congressman Doug Ose.

The endorsement fight comes just days after a kickoff GOP debate did little to reorder the field.