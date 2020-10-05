McSally and Kelly prepare for first debate

Politics

Local leaders share their expectations ahead of Senate candidate face off

YUMA, Ariz . (KYMA, KECY) - Senator Martha McSally and her Democratic opponent, Mark Kelly, will meet for their first debate Tuesday. Supporters on both sides predict both will be prepared to discuss key issues.

The special election to fill the late Senator John McCain's seat is considered to be one the hottest races in the nation. The winner will help determine which party will control the Senate.

Healthcare , coronavirus, education, and the economy are among the key issues the candidates are expected to address during Tuesday's face off.

State Representative Tim Dunn, (R-Dist. 13) said the debate will give voters an opportunity to see the stark policy differences between the two candidates. Dunn also expects the debate to highlight McSally and Kelly's positions on Second Amendment rights.

Kelly became an advocate for gun control after his wife, former U.S Representative Gabrielle Giffords, was critically injured by an armed attacker during a community event. The gunman killed 6 people, and injured 18 others, including Giffords.

McSally is a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment right to bear arms.

State Representative Charlene Fernandez, (D-Dist. 4) said, she hopes this debate doesn't become as negative as last week's Presidential Debate. Fernandez said she hopes the candidates will focus on the issues, and avoid accusations and arguments. She wants to hear about the issues families discuss at the dinner table, topics like the economy, and the battle against coronavirus.

News 11's Crystal Jimenez brings you more of the representatives' predictions about the debate beginning today at 5 on News 11's Early Edition.

For continuing coverage of the race to the November 3rd General Election, be sure to check out our Decision 2020 page. And, for candidate profiles, race lists, and explanations of the various ballot propositions, be sure to visit our 2020 Voter's Guide.