President Trump to host a Latinos for Trump roundtable in Phoenix

Politics

Trip makes fifth visit to Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - President Donald Trump is making another visit to Arizona on Monday (September 14, 2020).

Azcentral.com confirms the president will host a Latinos for Trump roundtable at 11 Monday morning at the Arizona Grand Resort in Phoenix. Doors for the event open at nine.

This is Trump's fifth visit to Arizona this year. It's now considered a battleground state. Most recently, he held a rally in Yuma on August 18th.

Trump won the state over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016, but recent polling puts his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden in the lead with less than two-months to go before the November 3rd general election.

Reports indicate may bring some big name Republicans to Phoenix with him next Monday to help rally support.