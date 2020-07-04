Kanye West announces run for president

Politics

Musician says it's time to "realize the promise of America"

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Musician Kanye West is throwing his hat into the political ring. He announced Saturday, he's running for president.

West made the announcement on Twitter using #2020Vision. He said "we must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future."

West's announcement has been re-tweeted more than 100,000 times so far. He's even getting endorsements from other public figures, including inventor and Tesla founder, Elon Musk.

This isn't the first time West has said he would run for president. Last November he said he planned to make a bid for the Oval Office in 2024.