Biden leading in delegates over Sanders

Politics

2020 Democratic Presidential delegate tracker

FOX News - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is looking good going into Tuesday's primaries.

The former Vice President holding an 864-710 lead in delegates over fellow candidate Bernie Sanders.

According to Wednesday's estimates from the Associated Press, 136 delegates in Ohio, 219 in Florida plus 155 in Illinois and 67 in Arizona are all up for grabs on Tuesday.

If there is a second ballot, an additional 771 automatic "Super" delegates get to vote.