Southwest Airlines announces layoffs

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Southwest Airlines has announced layoffs at its Dallas headquarters.

The company will be laying off 15% of its corporate employees, which is about 1,750 individuals.

Eligible employees will continue to receive benefits and salary until April. They will also receive severance pay and help to find new jobs.

Southwest CEO Robert Jordan called the layoffs an "extremely difficult decision."

The company says minimizing costs and increasing efficiencies are the reasons for the layoffs.