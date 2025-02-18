Skip to Content
National-World

Southwest Airlines announces layoffs

Acquired Through MGN Online on 07/25/2024
Southwest Airlines
Acquired Through MGN Online on 07/25/2024
By ,
New
today at 6:17 AM
Published 6:33 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Southwest Airlines has announced layoffs at its Dallas headquarters.

The company will be laying off 15% of its corporate employees, which is about 1,750 individuals.

Eligible employees will continue to receive benefits and salary until April. They will also receive severance pay and help to find new jobs.

Southwest CEO Robert Jordan called the layoffs an "extremely difficult decision."

The company says minimizing costs and increasing efficiencies are the reasons for the layoffs.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content