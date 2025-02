(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Pope Francis is in stable condition as he continues to get treatment for bronchitis.

The pope has been recovering at a Rome hospital for at least two nights.

According to the Vatican, the pope is pulling back from some of his duties, including leading certain prayers.

The pontiff's respiratory tract infection the latest in a string of ailments that have raised concerns about the 88-year-old pontiff's health.