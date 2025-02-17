Skip to Content
“Eat Better, Sleep Better” co-author provides tips for a better night’s sleep

today at 11:01 AM
(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - If you're looking for a better night's sleep, it might start with a better diet.

Lots of Americans are tossing and turning the night away. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) says 50 to 70 million struggle with sleep disorders. About one third of adults don't get enough uninterrupted sleep.

That's where your diet may be the best remedy.

A new book called "Eat Better, Sleep Better" says the trick is eating more fiber and less saturated fat. That means more fruit and vegetables, plus nuts, including walnuts and pistachios, along with seafood. Also stick to whole grains and try not to save your biggest meal for dinner time.

"It's a vicious cycle or a healthful cycle depending on how you look at it. How you sleep at night influences what you eat during the day. When we have poor sleep at night, we tend to gravitate to more snack type foods, less healthy foods. higher fat, higher sugar. Those types of foods tend to lead to poor sleep at night."

Marie-Pierre St-Onge, co-author, "Eat Better, Sleep Better"

Another tip is looking for foods high in tryptophan. That includes turkey, which is why people may get better sleep on Thanksgiving.

