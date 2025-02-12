CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Snow blankets White House

WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Heavy snowfall rapidly transformed the Washington, D.C., landscape on Tuesday, February 11.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter storm warning valid until Wednesday morning.

According to the NWS, up to seven inches of snow could accumulate in D.C., central and southern Maryland, and central and northern Virginia, creating difficult travel conditions.

Footage from President Donald Trump's Assistant and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino shows snow blanketing the White House.