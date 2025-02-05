100,000 eggs worth $40,000 stolen from egg supplier in Pennsylvania

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The price of eggs has soared over the last few weeks after the bird flu outbreak and this isn't going to make things any better.

Police say a egg distribution center in Franklin County, Pennsylvania just had than 100,000 eggs stolen.

It was just a few nights ago that Pennsylvania State Police were called to this distrubiton center in Greencastle. They say the theives stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of eggs.

"It's pretty shocking to hear that somebody could just come and take 100,000 eggs," said Josh Markowitz, a Franklin County resident.

"I can't imagine they could use that many eggs for," said Joe Hulock, another Franklin County resident.

On Saturday night, State Police got a call about an egg heist at Pete and Gerry's Organics.

"It makes me feel like I need to protect my family more. You know, there's a lot of crazy things that go on in the world these days...just pray to God that everything turns out better for the world," Markowitz expressed.

Police say thieves stole around 100,000 eggs, valued at around $40,000.

"We have a whole bunch of warehouses around here, so there's definitely like a large quantity of product that could be stolen if there are people out there looking for stuff like that," said Ben Ditch, who works for Pete and Gerry's.

Pete and Gerry's put out a statement Tuesday afternoon saying they are working with police to try to figure out who did this.

"I'm very surprised that that would happen in Greencastle. I actually work only about a couple hundred yards from there, so that's kind of interesting to me," Hullock shared.

"There's a bunch of stuff going on, and like with all the tariffs happening, there's gonna be impact on pricing, so it's not good news that you're hearing that 100,000 eggs get stolen," Ditch remarked.

The investigation is ongoing.