Tuesday marks National Thank A Mail Carrier Day

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Tuesday is National Thank A Mail Carrier Day (also known as Thank a Mailman Day), reminding us of their hard work six days a week, 52 weeks a year.

In 1775, about 250 years ago, the Second Continental Congress established the Constitutional Post, the first organized mail service in the United States.

Tuesday is the perfect day to show your appreciation by giving thanks and making sure pets are safely secured away from the mailbox.