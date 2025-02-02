Skip to Content
National-World

Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter

By ,
today at 9:49 AM
Published 10:05 AM

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Sunday morning, meaning six more weeks of winter are on the way.

The supposed immortal woodchuck emerged for the 139th year to share his "prognostication" with the world, declaring in "Groundhog-ese" his prediction for wintry conditions for the next six weeks.

Phil has predicted a longer winter far more often than an early spring, but he is not the most accurate groundhog and is right less than half the time.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) even ranked him 17th out of 19 critters on their accuracy ranking list.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content