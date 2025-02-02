Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Sunday morning, meaning six more weeks of winter are on the way.

The supposed immortal woodchuck emerged for the 139th year to share his "prognostication" with the world, declaring in "Groundhog-ese" his prediction for wintry conditions for the next six weeks.

Phil has predicted a longer winter far more often than an early spring, but he is not the most accurate groundhog and is right less than half the time.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) even ranked him 17th out of 19 critters on their accuracy ranking list.