CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Strong winds in Hawaii tear up roof

KANEOHE, Hawaii (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The roof of a building in Hawaii was torn up in the thunderstorms that hit the state on Thursday, January 30.

An X user took a video of the damage, showing roofing material flapping in the wind.

Parts of Hawaii were under flash flood warnings and special marine warnings on Thursday and into Friday.

According to a special marine warning issued on Friday morning, winds on the water were expected to reach 34 knots, or about 39 mph.