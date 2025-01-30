President Trump speaks on American Airlines plane crash

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/ NBC) - A search and rescue operation was ongoing following a crash between an American Airlines plane and a Blackhawk helicopter in Washington, D.C.

President Trump said Thursday that there are no survivors.

“The work has now shifted to a recovery mission. Sadly there are no survivors,” said President Trump.

Both aircrafts fell into the Potomac River where first responders searched for survivors throughout the night.

The airplane was carrying 64 people on route from Wichita, Kansas to Washington, D.C. while the Blackhawk had three people on board during a training flight.

NBC says several athletes tied to U.S. figure skating, along with their coaches, were in the airplane. Russia state media reports two world champion skaters were on board.