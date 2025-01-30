Skip to Content
National-World

President Trump speaks on American Airlines plane crash

NBC
By
Published 10:29 AM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/ NBC) - A search and rescue operation was ongoing following a crash between an American Airlines plane and a Blackhawk helicopter in Washington, D.C.

President Trump said Thursday that there are no survivors.

“The work has now shifted to a recovery mission. Sadly there are no survivors,” said President Trump.

Both aircrafts fell into the Potomac River where first responders searched for survivors throughout the night.

The airplane was carrying 64 people on route from Wichita, Kansas to Washington, D.C. while the Blackhawk had three people on board during a training flight.

NBC says several athletes tied to U.S. figure skating, along with their coaches, were in the airplane. Russia state media reports two world champion skaters were on board.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content