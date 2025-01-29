Skip to Content
Winter storm sweeps across upstate New York

today at 7:11 AM
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A winter storm blanketed Watertown, New York, in heavy snow on Tuesday, January 28, creating hazardous travel conditions.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said that an arctic cold front was forecast to impact the region through Wednesday, bringing the potential for snow squalls across the eastern Great Lakes, New England, and the northern Mid-Atlantic states.

The NWS warned travelers of "extremely dangerous" snow-covered roads and near-zero visibility.

