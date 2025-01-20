Search and rescue crews in Hawaii look for two missing teens

PUPUKEA, Hawaii (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - For two days, search and rescue crews have been looking for two teens who went missing on Oahu's North Shore.

Authorities say their belongings and parked car were found near the beach.

Helicopters, boats, jet skis and drones have been involved in the search.

In a public plea for help, relatives identified the two teens as 18-year-old Joey Fuijoka and 17-year-old Samantha Chun. They disappeared Friday night when waves were said to be reaching 40-feet.

"It was almost double the size it was out here...We are talking about 40-foot faces. Whenever you are looking at any type of surf, high surf, large surf. We have conditions out there that are creating waters that are murky and clear so we want to be looking from above and as close to the water as we can," said Shayne Enright with Honolulu Emergency Services.

Authorities say the search will last three days, which is the protocol for missing persons at sea.