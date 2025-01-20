CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Snow falling in Times Square

NEW YORK (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - New York, New Jersey and Connecticut were spared the higher snowfall totals that were projected for Sunday's storm.

All locations in the region did receive some measurable snowfall, but overall the storm underperformed. The highest totals were found, as expected, to the northwest, where Hopewell Junction in Dutchess County got 8 inches, followed by Chester in Orange County with 7.7 inches.

Hackettstown, New Jersey received 6.2 inches. Elsewhere across the region, 2-5 inches fell on average. Within New York City, reports were spotty, but the CBS News New York Weather Team measured 1.7 inches.

Tri-State Area officials had issued warnings and discussed the states' preparations in the days leading up to the storm.

Video taken by Austin Coates shows light snow falling in Times Square on Sunday night.