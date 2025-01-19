Israel and Hamas begin ceasefire in Gaza Strip

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - After a last-minute delay, Israel and Hamas began a long-awaited ceasefire in the Gaza Strip Sunday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the delay as they awaited the list of names from hamas of the hostages set to be released Sunday.

Hamas said had the delay, which lasted about three hours, was due to "technical reasons in the field."

The group eventually did provide the names of the three hostages: Romi Gonen, Emily Damari and Doron Steinbrecher.

Israeli officials said under the terms of the complex three-phase deal, four additional living hostages are expected to be released in seven days, and that Israel would release 90 Palestinian prisoners and detainees as part of the agreement.

Following this, President Joe Biden delivered remarks on the ceasefire and hostage deal.

"After so much pain, destruction, loss of life, today, the guns in Gaza have gone silent," Biden expressed.

During the press conference, President Biden went on to urge the Trump administration to help implement the full scope of the deal, saying the second phase of the ceasefire includes "a permanent end to the war."