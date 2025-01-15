Skip to Content
Breaking News

Israel and Hamas reach an agreement

MGN
By , ,
today at 10:33 AM
Published 11:03 AM

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Israel and Hamas have agreed to a six-week ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza. It will likely begin on Sunday.

The first phase of the deal will be for hostages to be released.

Approximately 33 prisoners who were taken by Hamas on October 7, 2023 will be released, along with hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

The hostages will be released in phases.

Negotiations to end the war will begin on the 16th day of implementation.

The ceasefire will allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, and Palestinians will eventually be able to return to Northern Gaza.

Article Topic Follows: Breaking News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Miriam Ordonez

Si tiene alguna idea de historia que le gustaría compartir, contáctela en miriam.ordonez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content