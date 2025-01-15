Israel and Hamas reach an agreement

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Israel and Hamas have agreed to a six-week ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza. It will likely begin on Sunday.

The first phase of the deal will be for hostages to be released.

Approximately 33 prisoners who were taken by Hamas on October 7, 2023 will be released, along with hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

The hostages will be released in phases.

Negotiations to end the war will begin on the 16th day of implementation.

The ceasefire will allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, and Palestinians will eventually be able to return to Northern Gaza.