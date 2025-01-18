Skip to Content
Houston residents line up outside supermarket ahead of freezing temps

By ,
today at 10:02 AM
Published 10:30 AM

HOUSTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Houstonians lined up outside a grocery store on Friday, January 17, following warnings of upcoming cold weather brought by a powerful Arctic front expected to bring freezing temperatures to most of the United States.

Footage from Manuel Mons showed shoppers waiting outside a Joe V's Smart Shop grocery store with their shopping carts on Friday, after the National Weather Service (NWS) announced "very cold weather" in the region starting early next week.

The NWS encouraged locals to prepare as the risk for a winter storm and hard freeze kept increasing.

Local media reported that temperatures would start to drop on Sunday, creating peak hazardous conditions on Tuesday.

Dillon Fuhrman

