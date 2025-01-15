Air France passenger dies during a flight to Boston

BOSTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A passenger died while onboard a flight from Paris to Boston on Tuesday.

Authorities responded to the call and are currently investigating the death, which they are saying was unattended.

Air France issued a statement confirming that a customer on the flight was ill, and "despite the assistance of a doctor on board, the customer could not be rescued."

The passenger's identity will not become public until the family has been notified.