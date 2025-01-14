Final round of negotiation talks expected in Doha regarding a ceasefire deal

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A final round of negotiation talks is expected to take place in Doha Tuesday, according to an official briefed on the matter.

According to the official, the discussions with both sides are aimed at finalizing the remaining details of the deal and will include the head of the Mossad, head of the Shin Bet, Brett McGurk, Steve Witkoff, and the Qatari prime minister.

Mediators will hold separate talks with Hamas.

It comes after U.S. President Joe Biden indicated a ceasefire and hostage release deal was imminent, and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said officials are 'on the cusp' of closing a ceasefire deal.

The deal would free the hostages, halt the fighting, provide security to Israel and allow a significant surge of humanitarian assistance to Palestinians, which could ease tensions across the wider Middle East.

Israel would recover hostages from among around 100 who still remain in captivity from the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas.

An Israeli official said the deal's first stage would include the release of 33 hostages, and Israel would gradually and partially withdraw some of its forces.

A Palestinian source added that Israel would free 1,000 Palestinian prisoners during the first phase.