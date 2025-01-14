Eight-year-old boy in Florida killed in dog attack

DELAND, Fla. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - An eight-year-old boy was killed by two dogs in Volusia County on Monday evening, according to a news release.

Deputies said the attack was reported just before 5:00 p.m. Eastern in the area of Arabesque Drive and Airport Road, north of DeLand.

According to the release, witnesses called 911 and began CPR on the boy, "but he was not able to survive his injuries."

The sheriff's office said that Volusia County Animal Services officers responded to the scene and captured both dogs; one described as a pit bull and the other a mixed breed.

According to the release, both dogs are being held in quarantine.

"I don't know what anyone can say to ease the immense pain this family is feeling," Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. "This is a tragedy beyond comprehension, especially for those of us who are parents and grandparents. I can only ask our community to say a prayer of strength for this family and keep them in your hearts as they face their worst nightmare."

Deputies said that a joint investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the attack.

"Just yesterday, I got the hug and kiss my grandkids 7-9 and tell them I love them," Sheriff Chitwood said. "Just think this family's last act with their child was to ward off evil and perform CPR. This is unfathomable."