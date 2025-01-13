Skater glides on frozen pond of National Mall

WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - At least one sporting individual took advantage of the cold weather by ice skating on a frozen pond on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Sunday.

Video filmed by @RiverGirl707 shows a man with a hockey stick skating laps around Constitution Gardens Pond between the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument on Sunday.

According to local reports, ice skating is allowed on Constitution Gardens Pond when signage is posted, but not allowed on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Milder temperatures were forecast for Monday, but freezing temperatures and high winds were expected in the D.C. metro and surrounding areas later in the week, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.