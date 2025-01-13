Skip to Content
Monday marks National Rubber Ducky Day

today at 7:37 AM
(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Monday is National Rubber Ducky Day, all thanks to Ernie from Sesame Street. The birthday of his beloved rubber ducky bath toy is January 13.

Ernie's famous Rubber Duckie song became a hit and reached number 16 on Billboard's Hot 100 Singles chart in 1970. It was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Recording for Children.

Rubber Duckies are also used for the world as symbols to raise money for medical research and charitable organizations. For example, The Windy City Rubber Ducky Derby raises money for the Special Olympics of Illinois.

In 2013, the rubber ducky became an inductee of the Toy Hall of Fame.

