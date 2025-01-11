Virginia mayor announces end of water crisis

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Richmond region's water crisis ended on Saturday after Richmond Mayor Danny Avula said the Virginia Department of Health lifted the Boil Water Advisory for Richmond as well as Hanover, Henrico and Goochland counties.

The news comes after two rounds of clean laboratory tests, so Richmond's water supply has been "confirmed safe for drinking," officials wrote.

"We have reached our goal, Richmond," Avula said. "After an incredible amount of work by so many dedicated public servants, as well as regional, state, and federal partners, we have received the news we've been waiting for: With two rounds of clean test results, we have verified that our water is clean and safe for people to drink."

The mayor thanked Richmonders for "their patience and understanding throughout this challenging time."

Officials said water coming out of faucets "may temporarily be cloudy due to trapped air bubbles as the system continues to normalize across the city."

"This is not unusual, and it does not pose a health risk," officials said. "The water safety testing process involves certified laboratory assessment in which samples are evaluated over a 24-hour period to see if they contain contaminants such as harmful bacteria."

Two rounds of testing, conducted 16 hours apart and consisting of multiple samples collected from sites across the city water system, were needed to confirm water safety, according to officials.

The first round of samples started around 10:30 a.m. Eastern Thursday and clean results came in Friday afternoon.

The second round of samples was taken Friday from 7:30-11:30 a.m. Eastern and test results came in Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

The boil water advisory was issued on Monday, January 6, as a precaution to protect public health due to low or no water pressure in the distribution system.