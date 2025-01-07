Skip to Content
National-World

Two found dead at Florida airport

By ,
today at 7:10 AM
Published 7:24 AM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Broward sheriff's deputies and a medical examiner descended on Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport overnight after two bodies were found dead in an aircraft compartment on a JetBlue plane.

The investigation was centered around Terminal 3, which is home to JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue issued a statement that said Monday night two people were found dead in an aircraft landing gear. The bodies were found during a routine inspection after the plane landed.

The carrier said, "The aircraft had most recently operated (as) Flight 1801 from New York's JFK Airport."

"The circumstances surrounding how they accessed the aircraft remain under investigation. This is a heartbreaking situation, and we are committed to working closely with authorities to support their efforts to understand how this occurred," JetBlue said in a statement.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content