Two found dead at Florida airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Broward sheriff's deputies and a medical examiner descended on Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport overnight after two bodies were found dead in an aircraft compartment on a JetBlue plane.

The investigation was centered around Terminal 3, which is home to JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue issued a statement that said Monday night two people were found dead in an aircraft landing gear. The bodies were found during a routine inspection after the plane landed.

The carrier said, "The aircraft had most recently operated (as) Flight 1801 from New York's JFK Airport."

"The circumstances surrounding how they accessed the aircraft remain under investigation. This is a heartbreaking situation, and we are committed to working closely with authorities to support their efforts to understand how this occurred," JetBlue said in a statement.