Meta to end of fact-checking program

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Meta, the parent company of social media apps like Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, made a major announcement Tuesday morning.

In a video posted to his platforms, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company is ending its fact-checking program in favor of a community notes model similar to X.

In his video, Zuckerberg announcing some new changes for Meta, most notably that the company will eliminate its third-party fact-checking program they've had in place since 2016 and instead will rely on community notes, which will be written and rated by users to provide context to posts.

Zuckerberg says Meta's complex moderation system makes too many mistakes with too much censorship.

Meta also plans to remove restrictions on topics like immigration and gender and move their moderation teams to Texas.

Zuckerberg said Meta would work with the incoming Trump administration to promote free expression around the world.

These changes all announced, of course, just days before President-Elect Trump will be inaugurated.